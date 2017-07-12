Nevada inmate walks away from firefighting camp near Elko

Jordan Shane Redger, 27, absconded while serving time for for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, Nevada Department of Corrections says.

Jordan Redger (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A minimum-security inmate walked away from a labor camp Tuesday night near Elko, the Nevada Department of Corrections said.

The inmate, identified as 27-year-old Jordan Shane Redger, was fighting the Tabor Flats fire that started Tuesday in Elko County, a news release said. It said Redger was last seen Tuesday night at the fire camp and was discovered missing about 5 a.m. Wednesday when he didn’t show up for breakfast.

Redger is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair and has a goatee. He also has a “Momma Tried” tattoo on his left arm, a ”KAT573” tattoo on his right arm, and his last name tattooed on his back. He was last seen wearing dark blue clothing and black work boots, the release said.

Redger was serving 12 to 26 months for grand larceny of a motor vehicle at a conservation camp in Wells, it said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

