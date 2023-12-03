Nevada man accused of human smuggling in Arizona

Arizona authorities said three ‘undocumented immigrants’ found in his car.

Eugene Perryman, 34, of Nevada, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 30. 2023, in Cochise County, Arizona, on suspicion of human smuggling. (Cochise County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

A Nevada man is accused of human smuggling in Arizona, according to an Arizona sheriff’s office.

Eugene Perryman, 34, was arrested Thursday in Cochise County, Arizona, after a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The Facebook post said law enforcement found three “undocumented immigrants” in Perryman’s car during the traffic stop, and he was booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces charges of human smuggling. The people in Perryman’s car were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Cochise County, in southeastern Arizona, borders Mexico.

Perryman is currently in the Cochise County Jail, according to sheriff’s office records.

