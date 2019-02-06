Nevada man in prison for attempted robbery dies at Las Vegas hospice

A Nevada inmate serving three to 10 years for attempted robbery died this weekend at a Las Vegas hospice facility, a state Department of Corrections release said.

Daniel Damon Stanley (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A Nevada inmate serving time for attempted robbery died this weekend at a Las Vegas hospice facility, a state Department of Corrections release said.

Daniel Damon Stanley, 47, died at 12:49 a.m. Saturday at Infinity Hospice Care, 6330 S. Jones Blvd., according to the department. Stanley was committed out of Clark County last year and arrived at High Desert State Prison on July 23, the department said.

He was serving three to 10 years for attempted robbery, the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office responded, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.