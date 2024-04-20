78°F
Crime

Nevada prisoner accused of threat to have judge; family killed, complaint says

Ely State Prison. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2024 - 8:40 pm
 

A Nevada prisoner is accused of addressing letters to a federal judge in Las Vegas, threatening to send someone to kidnap and torture the judicial officer and “have my people kill whatever you hold dearly first,” according to a criminal complaint.

A federal grand jury indicted Hadari Stallworth this week on five charges of threatening a U.S. judge, mailing threatening communications, false information and hoaxes, court records show.

The 28-year-old is currently being housed in the Ely State Prison after convictions in Clark County crimes.

And he was serving a two-to-five year prison sentence — for robbery and kidnapping — when he allegedly sent the letters to a Las Vegas courthouse and the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022, which were addressed to the judge, who wasn’t identified in the complaint.

Stallworth is accused of sending a letter in June of that year to the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, threatening the judge with killing their “pets, kids, grandkids, husband…,” the complaint said.

The perpetrator, the letter said, would put a “2-inch cut in your trachea,” according to the complaint.

In September 2022, Stallworth allegedly sent a second letter addressed to the Las Vegas judge, which made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“You… are… dead,” the letter said. “I’m gonna get your houses set on fire with your bodies still in it,” the complaint added.

Using anti-Semitic language, Stallworth allegedly wrote that the judge’s death would be like those that occurred during the Holocaust, the complaint said.

Stallworth is accused of sending two more letters to the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, falsely stating that the correspondence contained anthrax and a blowfish toxin, the complaint said.

Nevada Department of Correction records show that Stallworth has been serving prison sentences for the past decade for crimes in Clark County, essentially his entire adult life.

Stallworth is due in federal court for an initial appearance on April 30, records show.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

