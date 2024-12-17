New CCSD teacher accused of child abuse

A Clark County School District teacher has been accused of child abuse.

A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Mateusz Baran, 47, was booked into the Clark County Detention center after being arrested by CCSD police. The arrest stems from a Dec. 12 investigation which began at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, where Baran is a teacher, according to police.

Baran has been employed by the district since July 2024 and has been placed on paid leave.

