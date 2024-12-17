49°F
Crime

New CCSD teacher accused of child abuse

The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school police K9 vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 16, 2024 - 5:16 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2024 - 5:27 pm

A Clark County School District teacher has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Mateusz Baran, 47, was booked into the Clark County Detention center after being arrested by CCSD police. The arrest stems from a Dec. 12 investigation which began at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, where Baran is a teacher, according to police.

Baran has been employed by the district since July 2024 and has been placed on paid leave.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

