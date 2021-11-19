New Maui police chief chooses Las Vegas colleague as deputy

Maui’s new police chief is bringing a colleague from the Las Vegas department he came from to serve as his deputy chief.

Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank briefs the media on the latest officer involved shooting at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on August 28, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Maui’s new police chief is bringing a colleague from the Las Vegas department he came from to serve as his deputy chief, according to a letter to members of the Maui Police Department obtained by The Maui News.

Incoming Chief John Pelletier announced in the letter he selected as his second in command Charles L. Hank III. Both men , who served in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, will be sworn in at a December ceremony in Wailuku.

The Maui Police Commission didn’t approve moving expenses for Hank, but recommended reimbursing Pelletier more than $15,000 in moving expenses. Pelletier’s expenses include one-way airfare to Maui and shipping two vehicles and furniture, the Wailuku newspaper reported.

Mayor Michael Victorino will decide on reimbursing Pelletier, said County Managing Director Sandy Baz.

The commission previously waived a one-year residency requirement for Pelletier. He will have the ability to waive the residency requirement for his deputy, said Corporation Counsel Moana Lutey.

Lutey said Hank was the only applicant for the deputy position with all the qualifications for the job, which were determined by Pelletier.