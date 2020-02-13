NHP has responded to more than 100 wrong-way driver calls this year

More than 100 wrong-way drivers have been reported in the state of Nevada in 2020, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said that as of Thursday afternoon, NHP had responded to 101 wrong-way calls across the state: 57 in Southern Nevada and 44 in Northern Nevada.

“It is imperative that motorists do the posted speed limit especially during the overnight hours, which is when we tend to (see) the wrong-way driver calls,” Buratczuk said in a statement. “By going the speed limit you are giving yourself precious reaction time to respond to a wrong-way driver coming toward you.”

Buratczuk said anyone who spots a wrong-way driver can call *NHP on the freeway or 911 on city streets. He said motorists are exempt from the cell phone law when calling to report an emergency.

