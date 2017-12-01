North Las Vegas man accused of torching house while mom was inside

Fire crews doused the fire and rescued the man’s 66-year-old mother inside the house, Patty said. She was not hospitalized.

Timothy Colton, 28 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man allegedly set a house on fire while his mother was inside Monday evening in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said police and firefighters responded about 4 p.m. Monday to a house fire on the 3100 block of Sunrise Cove Avenue, near Simmons Street and El Campo Grande Avenue.

Fire crews doused the fire and rescued the man’s 66-year-old mother inside the house, Patty said. She was not hospitalized.

Timothy Colton, 28, is accused of first-degree arson, attempted murder and burglary, North Las Vegas police said. Police said Colton argued with his mother prior to setting the front door on fire.

Officers arrested Colton nearby on the 3100 block of West Ann Road. He remained in Clark County Detention Center on Thursday night.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3100 block of Sunrise Cove Avenue, North Las Vegas