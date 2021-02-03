North Las Vegas man faces DUI charge after crash that injured woman

A North Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a Sunday crash that seriously injured a woman.

Justin Bray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Justin Bray, 37, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on a single count of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm in a 4:03 p.m. crash at the intersection of Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Police said they were called to the intersection for a report of a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles.

A woman who was injured in the crash, police said, suffered a “broken ankle, fractured tibia, broken rib, and possibly a severed ear.” An officer said it appeared to him that Bray, the driver of a Dodge Ram involved in the crash, was under the influence. Bray had bloodshot and watery eyes, police said.

“Justin denied any narcotic use, but (an) officer noticed Justin’s pupils were very constricted, and (an) officer stated they found two unloaded syringes in the (nearby) Taco Bell bathroom when they arrived and located Justin in the bathroom,” police said.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Bray is scheduled for an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on March 29.

