51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

North Las Vegas man faces DUI charge after crash that injured woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 6:35 am
 
Updated February 3, 2021 - 6:49 am
Justin Bray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Justin Bray (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A North Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a Sunday crash that seriously injured a woman.

Justin Bray, 37, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on a single count of driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm in a 4:03 p.m. crash at the intersection of Durango Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Police said they were called to the intersection for a report of a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles.

A woman who was injured in the crash, police said, suffered a “broken ankle, fractured tibia, broken rib, and possibly a severed ear.” An officer said it appeared to him that Bray, the driver of a Dodge Ram involved in the crash, was under the influence. Bray had bloodshot and watery eyes, police said.

“Justin denied any narcotic use, but (an) officer noticed Justin’s pupils were very constricted, and (an) officer stated they found two unloaded syringes in the (nearby) Taco Bell bathroom when they arrived and located Justin in the bathroom,” police said.

A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. Bray is scheduled for an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on March 29.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
3
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
4
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
5
Here’s what you must report to avoid an IRS audit
Here’s what you must report to avoid an IRS audit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST