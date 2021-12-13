57°F
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on DUI, child abuse charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2021 - 3:54 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2021 - 3:57 pm
North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested last week on suspicion of DUI, officials said.

Las Vegas police arrested Dwight Kuykendall on Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said. Kuykendall faces a felony count of child abuse or neglect and misdemeanor counts of DUI, failing to report an unattended vehicle or property accident, failure of duty upon damaging an unattended vehicle or other property, and failure to maintain travel lanes while driving, court records show.

Kuykendall, 46, has been employed by the department for 14 years, Cuevas said.

Further information about Kuykendall’s arrest was not immediately available. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, Cuevas said.

Kuykendall was released from custody on his own recognizance on Sunday, court records show. He is due to appear in court again on Jan. 12.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

