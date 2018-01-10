North Las Vegas police officer killed by errant driver remembered

A fleet of doves sliced through the gray sky Tuesday afternoon in honor of fallen North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque, whose life was cut short a year ago by a wrong-way driver.

Rachel Lewis takes a photo of Jessica Parque, widow of Chad Parque, as she poses for a photo with her daughter Riley Parque in front of a plaque given in her late husband's honor at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Chad Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The widow of Detective Chad Parque, Jessica Parque, sits with her daughter Riley Parque, in the front row at a memorial in honor of her late husband at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Chad Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, from left, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes Brown, and Mayor pro-tem Richard Cherchio, hold a copy of a resolution that was given in honor of Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly speaks to the crowd about the life of Detective Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Judge Natalie Tyrrell speaks to the crowd about the qualities of Detective Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A plaque in honor of Detective Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno speaks to the crowd about the qualities of Detective Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Her first resolution in her position was the resolution made to honor Chad Parque, who was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly leads an applause to honor Detective Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Judge Natalie Tyrrell watches Officer David Cox pull off the cloth over a plaque to commemorate to life of Chad Parque at a memorial at North Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Parque was killed one year ago in a car accident while on duty. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

At least 50 people — members of Parque’s family and colleagues — gathered Tuesday to celebrate his life at the North Las Vegas Justice Court, where the on-duty officer was hit Jan. 6, 2017, while exiting the court’s parking lot. He died from his injuries a day later.

“The terrible event that took his life was witnessed by some of the staff here at the court that day,” Judge Natalie Tyrrell said. “His final duties as a police officer were spent at the North Las Vegas Justice Court.”

It took more than nine months to charge Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue, who for more than a year had been identified by North Las Vegas police only as a 62-year-old woman. In the year since Parque’s death, the Police Department had not released the driver’s name.

According to a criminal complaint obtained Tuesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Akouete-Ekoue faces one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the crash. She pleaded not guilty Oct. 24.

The complaint alleged the fatal crash was caused by “an act or omission that constitutes simple negligence.” Akouete-Ekoue was driving south in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Carey Avenue, when she allegedly crashed into Parque’s car.

The 10-year North Las Vegas police veteran had to be cut out of his vehicle.

During Tuesday’s celebration of life, three city judges surprised Parque’s family with a large memorial placard displayed on a wall in the heart of the courthouse’s lobby.

The words engraved onto the bronze-colored sign echoed what many have said about the detective since his passing: “Beloved husband, father, son, friend and dedicated police officer. Chad served the community of North Las Vegas with honor, integrity and distinction.”

“All the stories they say about him are true,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty told the Review-Journal on Tuesday. “He was a go-getter. He was a workforce. He could have gone anywhere in the department.”

By the end of the ceremony, 32 doves circled overhead — one for each year of Parque’s life.

Parque’s wife, Jessica Parque, and their young daughter Riley stared up at the sky, drops of rain landing on their faces. As the birds flew out of sight, the two smiled and sneaked back into the courthouse. Standing in front of the placard, Jessica Parque held Riley in her arms as she ran her fingers across the raised letters.

“He’s gone far too soon and will be forever missed,” the sign said.

Akouete-Ekoue’s trial is scheduled for March 1. Her attorney, Roger Bailey, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A year after the crash, it remained unclear why she was driving on the wrong side of the road. Patty, the department spokesman, couldn’t say whether police believed impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.