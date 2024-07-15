Northwest Las Vegas shooting victim identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killied in a residence in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Friday, July 12, 2024, that left one person dead and another injured in the 4800 block of North Tioga Way in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death July 12 in a northwest Las Vegas residence as 45-year old Christopher Lippincott.

A coroner’s office report said Lippincott died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting in the 4800 block of North Tioga Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news briefing Friday morning.

Another man, who Johansson said is in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The two men were inside the property with several others when an altercation escalated into gunfire, Johansson said. Police do not believe there were any outstanding suspects in the shooting, according to a report Friday afternoon.

