Off-duty probation officer shot man during Las Vegas home invasion

An off-duty probation officer with the Nevada Department of Public Safety shot a man during a home invasion in northwest Las Vegas on Friday.

Jaylin Turner (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officer Alex Salgado arrived at his home just after 7:20 p.m. when he noticed the door to the backyard was open, according to a DPS release. He heard voices coming from one of the bedrooms and saw an unidentified man running out the back door.

A second unidentified man ran into Salgado while trying to flee, and Salgado “gave verbal commands to stop” before identifying himself as a police officer and firing one shot, the release said. The suspect was hit, then ran out the back door.

A third man, 24-year-old Jaylin Turner, walked out of a bathroom and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. Turner was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on burglary and home invasion charges.

Detectives are still searching for the first two suspects and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the officer’s use of force. Salgado has been placed on paid administrative leave, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s investigative team at 702-828-8452 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

