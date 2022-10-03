89°F
Crime

Officer hurt in crash near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2022 - 12:12 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a crash near UNLV on Monday morning.

Officers were called at 9:50 a.m. to East Harmon and South Eastern avenues after a crash that involved a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle and another vehicle, according to a statement from Metro.

The officer and the other driver were both taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, the statement read.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed while officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

