Officer hurt in crash near UNLV

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a crash near UNLV on Monday morning.

Officers were called at 9:50 a.m. to East Harmon and South Eastern avenues after a crash that involved a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle and another vehicle, according to a statement from Metro.

The officer and the other driver were both taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, the statement read.

Nearby roads were expected to be closed while officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.