Crime

Pahrump high school on lockdown, law enforcement present

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 1:46 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2024 - 1:54 pm
On June 28, Pahrump Valley high school's turf field was ripped up and scheduled to be replaced. The new field is offer many positives including a lower than average temperature by roughly 30 percent. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A Pahrump high school was briefly placed on lockdown Monday after a “student disturbance” that brought multiple sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement agencies to the school, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details about the situation at Pahrump Valley High School were not immediately available.

“Please stay clear of the area. We will update shortly,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office, which had also been posted to X at 12:38 p.m. Monday.

The Nye County School District announced on its website that the lockdown had been lifted as of about 1:45 p.m. after reporting that “all students are safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

