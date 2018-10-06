Pahrump man arrested in connection with hate crime

A Pahrump man has been arrested in connection with a hate crime against a black Pahrump resident last month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

John Meyers (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

About 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a Nye County deputy was called to investigate reports of property damage to a Pahrump home on the 1000 block of Pocahontas Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road. When the deputy arrived, he found a racial slur spray-painted in bold, black letters on the resident’s garage door, Nye County Sgt. Adam Tippets said in a news release Saturday.

Officials did not specify the racial slur had been painted on the victim’s garage door, but 73-year-old John Meyers, who is white, has been charged with a hate crime.

Nearby surveillance cameras show a man, later identified as Meyers, painting the slur on the door, Tippets said. Further details were not released.

