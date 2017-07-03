Pahrump woman living with 72 animals faces cruelty charge

Pahrump police arrested a woman Wednesday after finding 72 animals residing with her without adequate shelter, food or water, the Nye County sheriff’s office said in a release.

Brenna Lise England (Nye County Sheriff’s Department)

Brenna Lise England, 38, faces one charge of animal cruelty and is being held at the Nye County Detention Center on $1,001 cash-only bail, the sheriff’s office said.

“The animals were living in deplorable conditions of filth and trash,” the sheriff’s office said of the abuse, which occurred on the 1500 block of Heritage Drive. The animals on the property were 20 large dogs, 35 Chihuahuas, 15 cats and two horses.

The remains of at least one kitten were found in the backyard, according to the sheriff’s office. The surviving animals are being moved to a facility that will provide proper care.

An arrest warrant had been previously issued for England, the release said.

36.1390999,-115.9860892