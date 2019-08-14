Pair arrested in Las Vegas after toddler ingests illegal drugs

Robert Sorola, 31, and Crystal Girardot, 35, were arrested Aug. 2 after their 11-month-old boy ingested an illicit substance, according to police and child welfare officials.

Cyrstal Girardot, left, and Robert Sorola were arrested Aug. 2. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two people were arrested this month after an 11-month-old boy ingested illicit drugs during feeding at his home in the northern Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police and the child welfare officials.

Police responded to a report of possible child abuse at a home on the 1700 block of Marion Drive just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 2 and found the boy unresponsive, according to Metropolitan Police Officer Alejandra Zambrano.

A report from the Clark County Family Services Department said the child was in serious condition when he was taken to the hospital and both parents were arrested.

The family or household has a history of neglect complaints with the department dating back to 2003, including three substantiated cases.

According to Metro police booking logs, Robert Sorola, 31, and Cyrstal Girardot, 35, were arrested Aug. 2 and charged with using illicit substances in the presence of a child, causing substantial bodily harm, two counts of child abuse, and a fourth count of using illicit substances in the presence of a child.

Girardot previously was arrested on Feb. 18, 2013, for domestic battery. A call to the Family Services Department the same day alleging neglect was found to be substantiated. A hearing based on the report gave “the appropriate parent sole, legal and physical custody of the children,” according to the report.

It is unclear how many other children — if any — were living in the house with the boy.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.