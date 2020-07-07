Pedestrian in critical condition after hit, run near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a driver and two passengers who were involved in a hit-and-run crash late Monday near downtown.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a driver and two passengers who were involved in a hit-and-run crash late Monday near downtown.

The crash occurred about 11:45 p.m. near East Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said a dark-color Kia sedan with a male driver and two male passengers was headed west on Charleston when the driver lost control, drove up on the sidewalk and struck a light pole.

The driver tried to get back on the road when he is alleged to have struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevard, Gordon said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition early Tuesday, Gordon said, adding that Metro’s fatal traffic unit responded and has taken over the investigation.

The driver of the Kia fled the scene and ditched the vehicle at 333 E. Charleston Blvd. Police were still searching for the driver and two passengers as of 1 a.m.