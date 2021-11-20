55°F
Crime

Pedestrian killed by DUI motorist, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 8:06 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A pedestrian was killed and a motorist was jailed on suspicion of DUI following an early Saturday crash east of the Strip, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Juan Jose Vazquez, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of DUI resulting in death, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sahara Avenue, near Commercial Center Drive, police said.

Police said Vazquez’s 2008 Honda Civic was eastbound on Sahara when it hit struck the pedestrian on the road.

The pedestrian died on scene, where Vazquez stayed, police said.

Vazquez sustained minor injuries and was handcuffed after he “displayed indicators of impairment.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the crash victim, who was the 128th person to die on Metro-patrolled roads this year, police said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

