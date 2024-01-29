57°F
Crime

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver who ran red light, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2024 - 7:27 pm
 
A pedestrian died after a vehicle ran through a red light, struck the person who was walking in a crosswalk, and kept going, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The hit-and-run crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, according to a text message from Metro Lt. Charles Jenkins.

According to Jenkins, a vehicle was heading east on Lake Mead at a “high rate of speed” when it drove through a red light at Tonopah, hitting the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk.

“The driver did not stop but fled the scene,” Jenkins said in the text.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post on X from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Sunday at 4:14 p.m. said all lanes of Lake Mead were closed between Tonopah and Comstock drives.

In an interview earlier this month, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said he wants red-light and speed cameras installed to help make the Las Vegas Valley a safer place to drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

