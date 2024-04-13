69°F
Pedestrian killed, driver in custody after North Las Vegas crash

Donald Boike (North Las Vegas Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 8:43 am
 

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Donald Boike, 24, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of duty to stop at an accident scene involving death and failure to render aid at an accident scene, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Police responded just after midnight to North 5th Street near Brooks Avenue after reports of a crash. Officers found a woman believed to be in her 30s in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A nearby search located a black 2019 Dodge Charger, stopped near 5th Street and Carey Avenue, which had extensive front-end damage and was determined to have been involved in the crash, police said.

Officers said they believe speed is a factor in the collision.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Escorted by court marshals, O.J. Simpson, center, is accompanied by his attorneys Gabriel Grass ...
O.J. on trial in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
By / RJ

Infamously acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and her friend, the NFL legend found himself in another trial after an incident at Palace Station.

