Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police seek driver after man killed in hit-and-run in North Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the crash occurred about 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of the Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian was walking south in the east crosswalk and entered the intersection against a red signal. At that time, authorities said a white sedan traveling west on Carey struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a white sedan with damage to the right front side.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.