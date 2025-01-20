Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash Sunday night

Las Vegas police say a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 6:52 p.m. Sunday on North Eastern Avenue, south of East Owens Avenue.

Authorities said that evidence at the scene and witness statement indicated a pedestrian was crossing Eastern Avenue, south of Owens Avenue, from west to east in a marked crosswalk. A possible newer model Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue, south of Owens Avenue, in the left travel lane of three (T1).

Police say that the driver of the Nissan failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian and struck the individual, projecting her forward onto the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan failed to remain at the scene and fled the area, police said.

Authorities advised that the vehicle, which is a blue metallic color, will have damage to the right front headlight assembly area, hood and windshield.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced dead.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 9th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com