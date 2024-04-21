Pickaxe-wielding man arrested after SWAT response in North Las Vegas

Nevada prisoner accused of threat to have judge; family killed, complaint says

A 51-year-old man who armed himself with a pickaxe during a neighbor dispute was arrested in North Las Vegas after he refused to come out of his home for several hours on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were dispatched to the 11 block of Stone River Drive, near East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive, at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

There had been reports of a “physical altercation” between neighbors, police said in a press release issued Sunday morning.

“During the incident, one of the neighbors armed themselves with a pickaxe,” the press release said.

The man went back into his home when officers arrived and then refused to come outside and speak with them, police said.

As a result, North Las Vegas detectives and the SWAT team responded.

About five and a half hours after it started, the man came out of the home at about 3:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Efrain Chavarin, 51, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing an investigation.

