Crime

Police arrest, ID suspect in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 4:48 am
 

Las Vegas police arrested the driver who fled the scene after an injury crash in the east valley Monday.

Police said a Chevrolet SUV ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle about 3:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and North Christy Lane.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that “appeared to be serious,” according to Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Mario Villages-Meza, 26, was arrested Monday in connection with the crash. He faces one charge of failing to stop at the the scene of an accident at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

