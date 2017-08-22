Police arrest, ID suspect in hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested the driver who fled the scene after an injury crash in the east valley Monday.

Cars involved in an accident are towed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was in custody after a hit-and-run accident fat Stewart Avenue and Christy Lane in east Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested the driver who fled the scene after an injury crash in the east valley Monday.

Police said a Chevrolet SUV ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle about 3:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Stewart Avenue and North Christy Lane.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene on foot, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that “appeared to be serious,” according to Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

Mario Villages-Meza, 26, was arrested Monday in connection with the crash. He faces one charge of failing to stop at the the scene of an accident at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.