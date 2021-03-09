Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said they found a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Friday in central Las Vegas and arrested a suspected driver.

Police said on Friday at 9:25 p.m., 38-year-old Jose Lopez of Las Vegas was crossing the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk at North Decatur Boulevard just north of Vermont Avenue when he was struck by a dark gray Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic then sped off as witnesses began to render aid and call for paramedics. Lopez died at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, police said they’d located the vehicle and arrested motorist Esteban Hernandez, 20, of North Las Vegas on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Clark County Detention Center records identified Hernandez as Esteban Hernandez Arredondo.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Lopez died of blunt force injuries. His manner of death is listed as an accident.

