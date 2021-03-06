Pedestrian dies in central Las Vegas hit-and-run

Police are looking for a vehicle described as a dark gray Honda Civic after a fatal hit-and-run collision killed a man crossing the street in central Las Vegas on Friday night.

A 38-year-old unidentified man who was crossing outside of a marked or implied crosswalk was struck by the vehicle and died at at North Decatur Boulevard just north of Vermont Avenue shortly after the 9:25 p.m. crash, according to a preliminary police report.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian paused as traffic slowed and began crossing Decatur again and was hit by the vehicle. He was thrown across the intersection and landed on the west sidewalk on the south side of the intersection.

The vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses began to render aid and called for paramedics. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police request that anybody with information call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

The death was the 17th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the victim after relatives have been notified.

