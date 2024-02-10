40°F
Crime

Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 5:38 am
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 5:52 am
A sign against short-term rentals on a tree at a home in an unincorporated neighborhood in sout ...
A sign against short-term rentals on a tree at a home in an unincorporated neighborhood in southwest Las Vegas on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police are asking Las Vegans to be on the lookout for “party houses” during Super Bowl weekend.

“Neighbors often know the problem but don’t report it,” states a flyer posted Friday on the Northwest Area Command’s feed on X.

“LVMPD needs your help to report chronic nuisance or party homes in your neighborhood,” the Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command stated on a flyer to residents.

People who noticed such issues in their neighborhood were given several ways to report the matter, including:

— Call 311 if you think police need to be aware of suspicious or nuisance behavior.

— If it rises to the level of an emergency contact police at 911.

— Anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers online or at 702-385-5555.

— Visit LVMPD.com to “Find your station” and submit a “service request”.

“If you are aware of a problem or party house in your community, we want to know about it,” police added.

Unincorporated Clark County has been in a prolonged process to issue licenses for houses being rented for less than 30 days. Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas have a permit process for such rentals.

Police say they typically receive more calls for service during tourism influxes and large gatherings.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

