Crime

Police: Barricaded man preventing woman, infant from leaving

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 2:57 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 4:41 pm

Craig Road is closed near Las Vegas Boulevard North as police investigate a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called just after 1:20 p.m. to the Eagle Trace Apartments, 5370 E. Craig Road, after reports of an armed man preventing a woman and infant from leaving an apartment, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators believe the man holding the two up is the woman’s boyfriend and that he pointed a firearm at them, Lt. Ken Nogle said at the scene.

Nogle said SWAT and negotiators have established communication with the man, and they don’t believe any of the three inside the home are injured.

“Negotiators have asked him several times to come out and surrender, and he has not at this point,” Nogle said around 4:30 p.m.

Craig was closed in both directions near Las Vegas Boulevard, and residents were told to only enter the apartment complex through Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

