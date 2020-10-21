Police: Barricaded man preventing woman, infant from leaving

Craig Road is closed near Las Vegas Boulevard North as police investigate a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon.

The LVMPD investigate a barricade situation involving a man not allowing a female and child to leave an apartment at Eagle Trace Apartments at 5370 East Craig Road on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Officers were called just after 1:20 p.m. to the Eagle Trace Apartments, 5370 E. Craig Road, after reports of an armed man preventing a woman and infant from leaving an apartment, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Investigators believe the man holding the two up is the woman’s boyfriend and that he pointed a firearm at them, Lt. Ken Nogle said at the scene.

Nogle said SWAT and negotiators have established communication with the man, and they don’t believe any of the three inside the home are injured.

“Negotiators have asked him several times to come out and surrender, and he has not at this point,” Nogle said around 4:30 p.m.

Craig was closed in both directions near Las Vegas Boulevard, and residents were told to only enter the apartment complex through Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

