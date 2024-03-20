Police: Driver sped 40 mph above speed limit before fatal crash

Devin Heath, 17, died after being struck by a vehicle near Lewis Family Park on Monday night.

Devin Heath and his father Ray Heath. (Ray Heath)

Jesus Barraza (Metropolitan Police Department)

Devin Heath (Ray Heath)

Devin Heath with his parents Ray Heath and Martina Suyat. (Ray Heath)

An 18-year-old driver sped more than 40 mph over the speed limit Monday prior to fatally striking a 17-year-old boy near a southeast Las Vegas park.

Devin Heath was with his friends and siblings at Tree Line Drive and Back Woods Road around 9:20 p.m. when he walked his friend across the street toward a bus stop. That’s when Devin was struck by a speeding 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Devin later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Jesus Barraza, the 18-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, was arrested and faces a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. Barraza posted bond and is due in court on April 23.

Crash data retrieved from the Chevrolet showed Barraza reached up to 73 mph prior to the crash, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. The posted speed limit on Tree Line was 30 mph.

Witnesses told police they saw the Chevrolet Silverado and a Chevrolet Tahoe speeding down Tree Line before the Silverado struck Devin. Barraza told police he was not racing the other vehicle and did not see the pedestrian because of a curve in the road.

Devin’s father Ray Heath described his son, the oldest of seven siblings, as a social butterfly who had a beautiful soul. Their home would be the hub for Devin and his friends to spend time. The crash occurred in the neighborhood where Heath and his family lives, near Lewis Family Park, where Devin would spend time almost every day.

Heath said his son was a typical teenager who loved playing basketball at the park, building Lego sets and collecting Hot Wheels cars.

“Everybody is really screwed up right now,” Heath said of the loss.

Las Vegas police said Tuesday that Devin was the 40th traffic fatality this year in the department’s jurisdiction.

“I didn’t even realize it was that bad,” Heath said upon seeing the statistic.

He said vehicles are constantly speeding through his neighborhood near the family park where many children spend time.

An online fundraiser for Devin’s funeral expenses had raised about $2,100 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“His contagious laughter and warm smile touched the lives of everyone around him,” the fundraiser read. “As we come to terms with this devastating loss, we are left with a void that can never be filled.”

