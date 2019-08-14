Police hunt necklace stolen from Las Vegas Mayor Goodman’s home

The necklace on a gold chain with hieroglyphic symbols in the middle was stolen during a burglary at the home of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on July 31.

Las Vegas police are hoping someone might recognize a piece of jewelry stolen from the mayor’s house during a break-in last month.

The necklace on a gold chain with hieroglyphic symbols in the middle was stolen during a burglary at the home Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman shares with her husband, Oscar, on July 31, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the house in Spring Valley neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. Goodman told officers she believed people were watching the house before she left.

“Nobody’s hurt that’s the most important part,” Goodman said of the break-in at the time.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday morning, police said.

