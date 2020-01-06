Police investigate kidnapping in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a kidnapping Monday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:35 a.m. a woman got out of a light-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee at 4471 Dean Martin Drive, near West Harmon Avenue. A few moments later the driver of the Jeep returned, a man emerged from the vehicle and started arguing with the woman.

“The suspect punched the victim in the face and pushed her against a block wall,” Gordon wrote in a text. “The suspect grabbed the victim around the neck and forced her into the back seat of the Jeep.”

The vehicle was last seen headed east on Jerry Lewis Way toward Dean Martin. Police are attempting to locate the victim and the driver of the Jeep.

