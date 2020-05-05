Police investigating body found near Las Vegas recreation center

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found in the central valley Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said officers responded to the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway and found a body near the Cambridge Recreation Center.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

