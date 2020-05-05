Police investigating body found near Las Vegas recreation center
Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found in the central valley Tuesday morning.
Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said officers responded to the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway and found a body near the Cambridge Recreation Center.
Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
