Police: Man cuts himself, crashes car with infant inside

Nogle said police believe the man was impaired when he ran a red light and collided with a sedan in the intersection.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating early Sunday morning after a man cut himself with a knife and then crashed a car while his infant child was in the vehicle.

Police responded about 1:45 a.m. to reports of a distraught man cutting himself with a knife at a house party on the 3600 block of West Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Family told police that the man had become “distraught” and picked up the infant before he began cutting himself, then got into a car with the child and drove away.

Officers heading to the scene came across a crash at Alta Drive and South Valley View Boulevard, Nogle said, where they discovered that the man was involved in the crash.

Nogle said police believe the man was impaired when he ran a red light and collided with a sedan in the intersection.

The man and his child were hospitalized, as were four occupants of the sedan. One occupant suffered critical injuries, but all are expected to survive.

The man was taken into custody “pending the outcome of the investigation,” Nogle said.

The intersection was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.