Police officer struck by suspected DUI driver

The incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a convenience store at Boulder Highway and South Lamb Boulevard, police said.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver has been arrested for suspected impairment, police said.

The officer was speaking to the person when a westbound vehicle travelling at “a high rate of speed” left the road and turned into the parking lot of a convenience store on the northeast corner of Boulder Highway and South Lamb Boulevard, police said.

Both the officer and the person suffered “serious, but non life threatening,” injuries, according to police, who confirmed that the officer involved has a leg injury. No structures were damaged in the collision.

