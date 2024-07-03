99°F
Crime

Police officer struck by suspected DUI driver

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 8:09 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer and another person were seriously injured after a vehicle hit them in the parking lot of a Las Vegas convenience store at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver has been arrested for suspected impairment, police said.

The officer was speaking to the person when a westbound vehicle travelling at “a high rate of speed” left the road and turned into the parking lot of a convenience store on the northeast corner of Boulder Highway and South Lamb Boulevard, police said.

Both the officer and the person suffered “serious, but non life threatening,” injuries, according to police, who confirmed that the officer involved has a leg injury. No structures were damaged in the collision.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

