Police respond to a man pointing a gun in front of a Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 6:30 am
 
Updated October 11, 2021 - 6:40 am
A man pointing a gun at another man in front of the Rio prompted a police response to the resort early Monday, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 4:05 a.m. police were called to the resort at 3700 W. Flamingo Road for “a male suspect who reportedly pointed a handgun at a male victim outside the Rio.”

Officers responded and conducted an extensive search for the individual outside the property.

“Patrol officers spotted the suspect hiding under a car in the parking lot,” Gordon said.

A K9 police dog helped apprehend the man.

“The suspect sustained a minor bite to his arm,” Gordon said. “The victim was not injured.”

Police said the circumstances leading up to the man brandishing the gun remain under investigation. The name of the person apprehended was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

