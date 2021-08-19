90°F
Crime

Police respond to barricade at Las Vegas convenience store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Las Vegas police are at a barricade situation at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and De ...
Las Vegas police are at a barricade situation at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)

Las Vegas police are responding to “an active barricade situation” in the central valley that is causing traffic delays.

Police offered few details of the event other than to say it is unfolding at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Police closed lanes of Tropicana from Cameron Street to Decatur as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com.

