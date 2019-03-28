Police respond to barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the northeast valley on Wednesday night after reports of shots fired.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, after report of gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. A woman was taken to a hospital, while a man was barricaded inside a car about 9:15 p.m.

Police do not believe the woman was shot and that she was taken to the hospital “for medical reasons,” Matchko said.

Officers have surrounded the car with the man inside, and SWAT team members have been called to the scene, he said.

Matchko advised people to avoid the area Wednesday night. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

7055 E. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas