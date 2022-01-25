Police searching for suspect in west Las Vegas dog poisonings

Two dogs were poisoned in a west Las Vegas neighborhood in October, and another three were poisoned in the same neighborhood in March of 2019, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of poisoning multiple dogs in west Las Vegas.

The two most recent poisonings occurred on the 9500 block of Bottle Creek Lane in October, police said. A suspect threw dried meat with seeds into two backyards and the homeowners’ dogs ate the mixture. The dogs were treated by local veterinarians and survived.

Police said a similar poisoning took place in the same neighborhood in March of 2019, with three dogs affected. In the 2019 incident, one of the three dogs was killed.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-3307 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

