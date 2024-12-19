60°F
Crime

Police seek 2 men tied to Las Vegas Strip store thefts

Police are searching for two men in connection with a pair of thefts at specialty retail locati ...
Police are searching for two men in connection with a pair of thefts at specialty retail locations on the Las Vegas Strip. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 10:01 am
 

Police are searching for two men in connection with a pair of thefts at specialty retail locations on the Strip.

The first theft occurred on Nov. 10, and the second one occurred on Dec. 7, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The loss was estimated at more than $10,000.

The men were last seen getting into a white four-door sedan with an unknown license plate.

Police say two men connected with a pair of thefts on the Las Vegas Strip were seen leaving in ...
Police say two men connected with a pair of thefts on the Las Vegas Strip were seen leaving in this white 4-door sedan with an unknown license plate. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Both men are between 18 and 25 years old, about 5-foot-10 and between 140 and 160 pounds, police said. One was wearing a black hat, white hoodie, black cross-body bag, black jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. He had cauliflower ears and a cross tattoo on his neck. The other man was wearing a brown beanie, black hoodie, ripped blue jeans, black and white Vans, and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s organized retail crime section at 702-828-3591 or ORC@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

