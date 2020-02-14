Police seek help finding man who burglarized Summerlin church

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who burglarized a Summerlin church.

Police are seeking help identifying and finding a man who took more than $4,000 in electronics equipment from a Summerlin church. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department still photo from surveillance video)

The Las Vegas police Summerlin Command posted on its Facebook page that the burglary happened on Feb. 12 at a church. Police did not identify the church or its exact location.

Surveillance photos of a suspect show a man in a maroon and blue-striped pullover, black pants and black and white shoes carrying items out of the house of worship.

“He stole over $4,000 worth of electronics equipment,” police wrote. “Please help LVMPD Summerlin Area Command investigators identify and locate him.”

Police said anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 702-828-9459. Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

