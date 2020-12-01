58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Police seek help finding mom of newborn abandoned at apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 8:21 am
 
Updated December 1, 2020 - 10:12 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding the mother of a newborn who was found abandoned Sunday at a northwest valley apartment complex.

The baby was found at the complex on the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, south of Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. The newborn was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking for help identifying and finding the baby’s mother, police said. A news conference about the investigation was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
3
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
4
Tony Hsieh remembered as introvert, ‘really complex guy’
Tony Hsieh remembered as introvert, ‘really complex guy’
5
Tony Hsieh’s death ruled an accident, but investigation ongoing
Tony Hsieh’s death ruled an accident, but investigation ongoing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nye County commissioner, facing charges, proclaims innocence
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted a press conference on Sunday to address the recent events involving his arrest over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, telling media members assembled for the briefing, “I am innocent yesterday, I am innocent today, I am innocent tomorrow.”