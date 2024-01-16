58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 2:28 pm
 
Police are seeking this man in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred Friday, Oct. ...
Police are seeking this man in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, outside a Strip casino in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is sought in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred last year outside a Strip property.

The incident occurred Oct. 13, according to a post on the X account of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Convention Center Area Command.

If you have information on this person, contact Detective Kolinoski at A16751K@lvmpd.com, 702-828-1952, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
2
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
3
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
4
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
5
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
CARTOONS: Noah’s Ark looks a little different these days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting
Police say fight over stolen car leads to fatal shooting
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
Woman sought in connection with deadly December shooting
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino
$360K table game jackpot hits at Strip casino