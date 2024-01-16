Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime

A man is sought in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred last year outside a Strip property.

Police are seeking this man in connection with a hate crime incident that occurred Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, outside a Strip casino in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

The incident occurred Oct. 13, according to a post on the X account of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Convention Center Area Command.

Help us identify the below male suspect that was involved in a hate crime outside a strip property, on October 13th, 2023.

Please contact Detective Kolinoski with any information.

A16751K@LVMPD.COM

702-828-1952 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555 pic.twitter.com/4TqeRQ4Y6e — LVMPDCCAC (@LVMPDCCAC) January 16, 2024

If you have information on this person, contact Detective Kolinoski at A16751K@lvmpd.com, 702-828-1952, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

