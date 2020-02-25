Police seek possible victims of children’s ride-hailing service driver

Las Vegas police are looking for people who may have been victimized by a driver for a ride-hailing service who was arrested on Friday.

Ranier Braga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ranier Braga was arrested on suspicion of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child. The Metropolitan Police Department said it is looking for additional victims because “Braga was a ride share driver with access to various passengers.”

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said Braga was a driver for HopSkipDrive, a ride-hailing service for children that mainly provides transportation to and from school. Kulin said the county has suspended the use of the app while the incident is investigated.

“Prior to hiring HopSkipDrive, County officials contacted school districts and child welfare agencies that also use the company in other jurisdictions,” Kulin said in a statement Tuesday. “During that review we did not hear about any problems with the drivers.”

Kulin said all HopSkipDrive drivers go through “thorough criminal background checks” and that the company has been cooperative with the investigation.

HopSkipDrive released a statement Tuesday, saying passenger safety is the top priority.

“We immediately address any allegation that is made and enforce a strict zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate conduct between riders and drivers,” the statement said. “Any allegation of wrongdoing results in an immediate suspension or termination of a CareDriver’s account pending investigation.”

Braga is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421.

