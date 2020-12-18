43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Police: Woman nabbed in ID theft investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2020 - 5:48 am
 
Chiffon Johnson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Chiffon Johnson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman with multiple prior arrests for financial crimes and drugs has been arrested while in possession of other individuals’ credit cards and personal financial information, police said.

Las Vegas police said Chiffon Johnson, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop of a sport utility vehicle in the 3500 block of Paradise Road on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“We conducted a vehicle stop on the SUV,” police said. “The passenger of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt. When I asked the passenger for her information, she handed me a fake Nevada identification card.”

Police said in an arrest report for Johnson that a search of the woman’s pockets turned up tin foil with heroin in it. The woman told police she didn’t know her own Social Security number. Police finally confirmed the woman was actually Johnson, who had multiple felony warrants for possession of narcotics and possession of a financial forgery lab. Johnson is also a two-time convicted felon for possessing credit cards without owners consent and possessing documents of another person’s identifying information. Police said she also had “multiple fraud priors” and drug cases.

“An inventory of Johnson’s backpack revealed more than twenty credit cards,” police said. “Multiple laptops, multiple phones, flash drives, a note book with multiple people’s names, date of births, social security numbers, account information with passwords, social security cards, laminating sheets, an id printer, multiple checks, multiple fake IDs and fake military identification cards.”

Johnson was booked on charges of obtaining person’s identification of another, possession of documents to commit forgery, establishment of a financial forgery lab with intent to commit an unlawful act and possession of drugs. A criminal complaint has not been filed in the case. Johnson remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. She is scheduled to be back in court Monday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
Nevada out of money to pay unemployment benefits
2
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
NHP bodycam video shows driver after crash that killed 5 cyclists
3
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
Abuse of 9-year-old girl, toddler worst ‘ever seen,’ official says
4
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
5
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Tony Hsieh’s family tried to get him into rehab, Utah records show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Matthew Wright (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)
Man who caused Hoover Dam standoff sentenced to prison
By Dave Hawkins Special / RJ

A Henderson man was sentenced Thursday in Arizona to nearly eight years in prison for using an armored vehicle to block a bridge near Hoover Dam in 2018.