Las Vegas police: Woman stole casket with body inside

Police have accused a woman of stealing a casket with a body inside from a Las Vegas funeral home.

The Metropolitan Police Department alleged in an arrest report that Patricia Sierra, 47, of Las Vegas, broke into a funeral home at 2127 W. Charleston Blvd. on Aug. 27 and removed the body of Maria Ramirez, a woman who had died on Aug. 13 and for whom a viewing was held the day before the burglary.

Affordable Cremation & Burial Service is located at that address. Prosecutors listed the business in a criminal complaint as Lover of Family Affordable Cremation.

A woman who answered the phone Wednesday at Affordable Cremation declined to comment.

Sierra faces charges of burglary of a business and removing, transferring or disturbing human remains. Police said she told them she was blacked out from drinking six beers and could not remember why she took the casket.

