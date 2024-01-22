52°F
Crime

Police: Woman stole nearly $200K from immigration law office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 8:56 am
 
Rosanna Gimena-Garde (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police accused a woman of stealing nearly $200,000 from her ex-husband’s immigration law office.

Rosanna Gimena-Garde, 65, has been charged with 14 felony theft and burglary counts, court records show.

In 2018, the owner of the Immigration Law Office of Jon Garde and Associates reported to police that the company had suffered a loss of $198,422, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

The owner’s wife, Gimena-Garde, worked for the office as chief financial officer even after the couple’s divorce in 2017. She was responsible for taking cash from a safe at the office to a safe at home. In January 2018, the owner checked the safe at Gimena-Garde’s home and found that $198,422 was missing, according to the warrant.

Bank statements reviewed by police showed Gimena-Garde took cash from the law office and deposited it into her personal bank account. On six different occasions, Gimena-Garde then transferred the money from her personal account into six different accounts in Malaysia, according to the warrant.

The warrant was signed in September 2019 and Gimena-Garde was not booked into custody until Jan. 10.

Gimena-Garde is due in court on Feb. 22. Her attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

