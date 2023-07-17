Police: Woman who left dogs in hot truck bred them for money

Katrina Brazil faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals.

Katrina Brazil (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman after nine dogs were left in a pickup truck in the Las Vegas heat and two of the dogs died.

The truck was parked for several hours outside a Motel 6 near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue on Friday afternoon, when temperatures reached upward of 110 degrees, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Katrina Brazil, according to Metro booking records.

Brazil was charged with nine misdemeanor counts of torturing an animal.

She told police that she and her boyfriend had bred the dogs to make money, according to her arrest report.

A motel guest found several dogs and puppies in a dog kennel panting heavily and in distress. One older dog was walking on the asphalt and appeared in distress. The guest saw Brazil frantically running around the truck and putting a lifeless puppy into ice water.

Brazil is due in court on Thursday and is being held without bail, court records show.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter. Staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.