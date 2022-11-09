Pregnant woman dies, driver arrested in 3rd DUI case in 9 years

A pregnant woman died and a driver was arrested in his third impaired driving case in nine years following a crash in east Las Vegas.

Nina Fauble, 22, of Las Vegas died Saturday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Fauble was walking across South Nellis Boulevard near East Harmon Avenue at 9:38 p.m. on Friday when she was struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department Wednesday.

Police said in the statement that Fauble was pregnant but did not specify whether her child survived.

The driver, Oscar Pena, 42, drove from the scene and was later arrested nearby.

Pena was booked on charges of reckless driving resulting in death, impaired driving with a prior felony, impaired driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

Pena pleaded guilty in 2013 to driving while under the influence and was sentenced to a year in the Nevada Department of Corrections, court records show.

He was accused of DUI and driving without a license in February, but he had not been charged as of Wednesday.

Pena is being held without bail and is excepted to appear in court again Dec. 13.

